Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

NYSE:V traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,658. The company has a market cap of $436.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.21 and its 200-day moving average is $217.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

