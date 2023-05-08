Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $193.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,048,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

