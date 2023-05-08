WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 54,404 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. 4,439,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,943,262. The firm has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

