WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $10.44 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7,498.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,067 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $196.66. 1,180,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,799. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $194.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

