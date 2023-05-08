WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $45.18 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $45,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $269,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $448.11. The stock had a trading volume of 184,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,717. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

