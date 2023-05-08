WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,280,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 176,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,161,000 after buying an additional 87,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 619.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,682,000 after buying an additional 67,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $40.39 on Monday, reaching $2,609.69. 115,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,251. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,584.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,287.98. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The company has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.