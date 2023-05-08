WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
IQVIA Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA
In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
