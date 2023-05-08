WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of IQVIA worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

