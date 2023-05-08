WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Price Performance

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,001,839.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total transaction of $792,967.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $738.39. 68,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,362. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $699.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

