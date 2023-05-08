WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 5,357 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.44. 197,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,746. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,618.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

