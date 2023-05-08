WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 40,104 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Corning by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Corning by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

GLW traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $31.45. 867,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,378. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,033. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.