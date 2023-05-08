Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR)

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 645,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 19.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 627,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDNR traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,060. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $12.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

