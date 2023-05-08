Wealthspring Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,515 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISAU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 278.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DISAU remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.17.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

