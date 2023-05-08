Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 11,459 Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the quarter. Logistics Innovation Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,539,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,008,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 598,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 488,401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,262,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 426,499 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

