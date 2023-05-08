Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 57,350 Shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,350 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPACU remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.