Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 71,995 Shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,995 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Plate Acquisition were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Home Plate Acquisition by 16.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Home Plate Acquisition alerts:

Home Plate Acquisition Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of HPLTU traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

About Home Plate Acquisition

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPLTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Plate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Plate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.