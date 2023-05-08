Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Incyte (INCY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY):

5/4/2023 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

5/4/2023 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $113.00 to $93.00.

5/3/2023 – Incyte had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/3/2023 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2023 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $70.00.

5/3/2023 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $70.00.

5/3/2023 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $73.00.

5/3/2023 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $82.00.

4/24/2023 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/19/2023 – Incyte had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2023 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $81.00.

3/28/2023 – Incyte had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at SVB Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Incyte had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/16/2023 – Incyte is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

INCY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,305. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after acquiring an additional 238,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after buying an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after buying an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

