Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spin Master (TOY)

Spin Master (TSE: TOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2023 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$47.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.

5/4/2023 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2023 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Spin Master was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating.

3/10/2023 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Spin Master had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$59.00 to C$54.00.

Spin Master Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$38.25 on Monday. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.71.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$1,325,304.97. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

