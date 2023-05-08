Wells Fargo & Company Raises Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $90.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB opened at $75.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.41. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $91.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

