Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.06.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

