Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $51.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,149,000 after acquiring an additional 109,448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 461,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 82,124 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 47,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

