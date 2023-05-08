WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at $68,258,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCC opened at $129.97 on Monday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

