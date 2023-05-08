West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after purchasing an additional 86,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,614. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.