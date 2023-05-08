West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 829,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,639. The company has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.