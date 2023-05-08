West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average of $145.22. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

