West Family Investments Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.87. 1,886,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,294,130. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $172.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

