West Family Investments Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 44.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.36.

SAP Trading Up 0.7 %

SAP Cuts Dividend

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.64. 515,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $137.32. The firm has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.97 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 114.53%.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.