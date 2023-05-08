West Family Investments Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 2.6% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.36. 3,051,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,283. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

