West Family Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX remained flat at $160.21 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,481,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $303.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

