West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $411.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.