West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $169.14. 551,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,614. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

