West Family Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,120,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Unilever by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %

Unilever Dividend Announcement

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $55.32. 1,205,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,623. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

