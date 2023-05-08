Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.20–$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q4 guidance to $(2.20)-$(1.90) EPS.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.2 %

WDC traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.18. 3,933,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

See Also

