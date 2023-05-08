WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.72 million. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $11.45 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $266.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 205.80%.

WHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Bolduc bought 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $89,562.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,935.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 151,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 35,047 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Articles

