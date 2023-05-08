William Marsh Rice University Acquires Shares of 2,033,076 Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,033,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,975,000. Triple Flag Precious Metals accounts for about 14.7% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. William Marsh Rice University owned approximately 1.31% of Triple Flag Precious Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $2,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $6,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $37,183,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TFPM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.02. 64,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $21.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

