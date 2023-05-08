Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $96.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.19.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $76.85 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $101.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

