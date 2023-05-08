Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Down 3.6%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.46 and last traded at $39.49. Approximately 230,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,571,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

