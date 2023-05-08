Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $44.41. 981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

Worldline Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worldline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.