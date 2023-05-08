WSP Global (WSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.15. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

WSP opened at C$178.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$174.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.10. The firm has a market cap of C$22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$182.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$194.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$187.73.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

