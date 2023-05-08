Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.24. 637,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,336. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

