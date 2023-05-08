XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised XPO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.04.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Up 1.1 %

XPO stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.16. XPO has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in XPO by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.