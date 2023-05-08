XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Tops $66.32 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. XSGD has a total market cap of $66.32 million and $749,359.45 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

