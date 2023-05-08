XYO (XYO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $558,288.63

XYO (XYO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $51.36 million and approximately $558,288.63 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00024580 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,638.72 or 1.00015217 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00418764 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $504,811.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

