YES WORLD (YES) Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. YES WORLD has a market cap of $11.11 million and $1.43 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

