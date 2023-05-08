Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.
Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $136.53. 979,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,760. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 91.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 65,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
