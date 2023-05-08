Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $136.53. 979,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,760. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 91.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 65,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

