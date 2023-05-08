Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $536.10 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.83 or 0.00119001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $536.10 million and approximately $33.63 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00028736 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

