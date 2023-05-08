ZClassic Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28.63 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $430,285.80 and $28.63 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00121874 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029664 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000943 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

