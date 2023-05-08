Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZG. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,822 shares of company stock worth $2,382,409. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 45,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.