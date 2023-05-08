Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.63. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

