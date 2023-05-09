10,315 Shares in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. Bank of America began coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Aegon Profile

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

