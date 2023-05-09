1,076 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Price Performance

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA stock traded up $6.36 on Tuesday, hitting $203.62. 1,999,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,041,607. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average is $194.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.